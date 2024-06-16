AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Chile says Saudi mining minister to visit, lithium expected on agenda

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2024 10:54am
SANTIAGO: Chile’s government said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s mining minister will travel to the Latin American country in July and plans to meet with his counterpart in Santiago.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Reuters in March the kingdom was interested in sourcing lithium abroad, as it aims to enter the electric vehicle sector.

“He will indeed be in Chile (in July) and has asked for a meeting with the minister. But the date is not yet set,” the ministry said in an email to Reuters.

Russia expects to stop imports of lithium, other scarce metals by 2030, TASS reports

A government source had told Reuters about the visit on Thursday, saying the two officials would discuss potential investments in lithium.

Chile is the world’s second-largest producer of lithium, a key material for making the batteries that power electric vehicles.

