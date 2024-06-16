AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-16

Chaman under focus

Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

EDITORIAL: Luckily, the situation in the Chaman border town has returned to normal. Hundreds of people had been staging a protest sit-in at the Chaman border with neighbouring Kandahar province of Afghanistan since the government decided that only holders of valid passports and visas, instead of identity cards, would be allowed to travel across.

Things took an ugly turn when the security personnel tried to break up the protest demonstration, arresting several of their leaders. Protesters attacked government buildings and also pelted the FC’s headquarters in the city with stones, to which security personnel responded by firing blank shots, rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

Sadly, at least 40 people, including 17 security personnel, were injured before the negotiations between some tribal elders, local political leaders and the administration officials helped return to some semblance of normality.

The local communities backed by various political parties, including the Balochistan Awami Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), Jamaat-i-Islami, National Awami Party, and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, as well as traders’ organisations had been demanding reversal of the new border crossing rules. Theirs is an understandable concern, so is the government’s.

If these parties can suggest a workable via media it should be properly articulated. Until now, thousands of people from Pashtun tribes living astride the border freely travelled both ways every day for work, business purposes, to meet their relatives or seek medical treatment in this country.

Majority population in Chaman depends on border trade. The city’s markets are normally awash with all sorts of products. Trade is main source of earning livelihoods in the area, argue their supporters; hence the insistence on doing away with travel documents requirement.

Genuine merchants need not worry, however. After trouble at Chaman, the Badini crossing in the Qila Saifullah district, used for repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals, is being opened for trade with Afghanistan. The government remains apprehensive since at stake is the security issue.

The travel documents restrictions have been imposed to stop the ingress of terrorists, their supporters and facilitators disguised as regular people through the border crossing.

As regards the agitators’ demand, it is true that there has been a long-standing ‘ease of movement’ arrangement for tribes living on either side of the Pak-Afghan border.

But contrary to a general misconception, there never was a formal agreement to that effect. It was a facilitative process that came to be seen as matter of right over the years. Perhaps, it can still be restored provided the government on other side puts a leash on terrorists ensconced on its soil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chaman border Pak Afghan border

Comments

200 characters

Chaman under focus

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories