Air Ambulance Service: meeting held

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir chaired an important meeting in which a detailed review of the steps to start Air Ambulance Service and emergency services on motorway was made.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan and Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing in this regard.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Air Ambulance Service is a flagship program of the Punjab government. For the first time in the history of Punjab, this service is being started for the convenience of patients.

To enable the efficient service, training sessions are going on according to the modern requirements of the rescue teams. The initiation of emergency services on the motorway within the boundaries of Punjab will create a golden chapter Inshallah, he added.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that in DHQs hospitals across the province, supply of medicines and doctors is being ensured in remote government hospitals. Doctors should ensure quality treatment of patients by considering service. We are trying to make the best treatment facilities for the people, he said.

Dr Rizwan Naseer Air ambulance service Khawaja Salman Rafique Khawaja Imran Nazir

