Cameras to be installed in all Punjab jails

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has decided to install the latest cameras for complete monitoring of all 43 jails established across Punjab.

This decision was taken in the Jail Reforms Committee meeting under the chairmanship of Home Secretary Punjab Noor Ul Amin Mengal. IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional Secretary Prisons Asim Raza and concerned senior officers also attended the meeting.

According to the details, every inch of the jails established across Punjab will be brought under the coverage of cameras. With the installation of cameras, all offices, prisoner barracks, security walls, jammers, kitchens, hospitals, libraries, and all entry exit points will come under surveillance.

Total 4500 modern cameras will be installed in 43 jails of Punjab. In this way, all places will be monitored by cameras in the format of high security zones. With the installation of cameras, every movement in the jail will come under surveillance, said the spokesperson.

