Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bail of PTI lawyers

Fazal Sher Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers in a terrorism case registered against them regarding the attack on Khawar Maneka till June 24.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, approved PTI’s lawyers’ application seeking extension in interim bail of PTI’s lawyers Usman Riaz Gull, Fateh Ullah Burki, Zahid Bashir Dar, Mirza Asim Baig, Ansar Mehmood, Mehmood Kiyani, Saeed Khan Saduzai, Naeem Haider Panjutha, and All Ijaz Buttar till June 24.

The judge directed all the accused lawyers to ensure their attendance during the next hearing.

Islamabad Bar Council vice chairman Adil Aziz Qazi, Shoaib Shaheen, Asif Ali, Niaz Ullah Niazi and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the accused lawyers before the court.

The court after hearing arguments extended the interim bail of the accused and adjourned hearing till June 24.

Police registered the first information on May 29 at the complaint of district court’s security in-charge under section 7ATA [Anti-Terrorism Act], section 506 [criminal intimidation, 504 [Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace], section 186 [obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions], 324 [attempt to commit qatl-i-amd], 147 [punishment for rioting],149 [offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly], 341 [wrongful restraint ], 353 [assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] and 384 [theft after preparation made for causing death].

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals allegedly attacked Maneka in the district courts premises.

It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats and kicked Khawar Maneka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC PTI Anti Terrorism Court terrorism case PTI lawyers

