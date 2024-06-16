AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-16

Finance Bill 2024: FBR sets up two ‘anomaly committees’

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted two anomaly committees in order to identify and remove the business-related and technical anomalies in the Finance Bill 2024.

In this regard, the FBR has issued notifications here on Saturday.

According to the FBR’s notification, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue/Secretary Revenue Division has constituted an Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the business related anomalies in the Finance Bill 2024. The Committee shall be comprised of the following members:

Anomaly Committee – Business: Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh, President, FPCCI; Gohar Ijaz, Patron, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association.

Co-Chairperson Ashhad Jawwad, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR; Ms. Amna Faiz Bhatty, Member (IR -Policy), FBR.

Members of the committee are Kashif Anwar, President, LCCI, Lahore; Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh, President, KCCI, Karachi; Muhammad Fuad Ishaq, President, Sarhad Chamber, Peshawar; Haji Abdullah Achakzai, President, Quetta Chamber; Ahsan Zafar, President, Islamabad Chamber; Dr. Khurram Tariq, President, Faisalabad Chamber; Khurram Mukhtar, Patron, PTEA, Faisalabad; Shabbir Dewan, Chairman, Pakistan Business Council and Kh. Shahzeb Akram, ex-Senior Vice President, FPCCI

Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee is to review the business related anomalies identified in the Finance Bill 2024 and give recommendations to FBR for removal of the anomalies.

The committee may co-opt member(s) with consensus if required. Anomalies can be submitted on or before close of office hours on June 20th, 2024 to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly Committee; in their offices at Room No.316 (Customs) and Room No.355 (IR), 3’d Floor, FBR House, Islamabad.

According to the second notification, Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue/Secretary Revenue Division has constituted the Anomaly Committee in order to identify and remove the technical anomalies in the Finance Bill 2024.

Anomaly Committee -Technical shall be comprised of the following members: Chairman Adnan Rizvi, Managing Partner, KPMG.

Co-Chairperson Ashhad Jawwad, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR and Ms. Amna Faiz Bhatty, Member (IR -Policy), FBR.

Members of the committee are Asif Haroon, AF Ferguson & Co. Karachi; Anwar Kashif Mumtaz, President, All Pakistan Tax Bar Association; Faraz Anwar, AF Ferguson & Co; Syed Hamid Ali Shah, Addl. Secretary Commerce Division; Shahzad Ahmed Malik, President ICMAP; Habib Fakhruddin, CA, Rawalpindi; Abdul Qadir Memon, former Patron-in-Chief & President, APTBA; Kamal Hassan Siddiqui, Balochistan Tax Bar, Quetta and Saifullah, Partner, Rafaqat Babar & Co., Peshawar.

Terms of Reference (TOR) of the committee are to review the technical anomalies identified in the Finance Bill 2024, and give recommendations to FBR for removal of the anomalies 2. The Committee may co-opt member (s) with consensus if required. Anomalies can be submitted on or before close of office hours on June 20th 2024 to the Co-Chairperson, Anomaly Committee; in their offices at Room No.316 (Customs) and Room No.355 (IR), 3’” Floor, FBR House, Islamabad, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI FBR Gohar Ijaz Finance Bill 2024 Atif Ikram Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

Finance Bill 2024: FBR sets up two ‘anomaly committees’

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories