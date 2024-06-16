AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-16

Cellular teledensity has decreased: PTA data reveals

Tahir Amin Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

ISLAMABAD: Cellular teledensity - the number of connections for every 100 individuals in the country, decreased from 79.55 percent by end April to 79.48 percent by end May 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The regulator’s data revealed that total teledensity also decreased from 80.6 percent by end April to 80.5 percent by end May.

The number of cellular subscribers increased from 192.19 million by end April to 192.32 million by end May 2024. The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased from 132.73 million by end April to 133.26 million by end May 2024.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.94 percent by end April to 55.07 percent by end May.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.242 million by end April to 3.145 million by end May. Jazz 4G users increased from 46.305 million by end April to 46.547 million by end May.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.063 million by end April to 2.026 million by end May while the number of 4G users increased from 35.984 million by end April to 36.220 million by end May.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.834 million by end April to 1.700 million by end May while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 24.304 million by end April to 24.419 million by end May.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.278 million by end May compared to 2.326 million by end April. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 15.072 million by end April to 15.306 million by end May.

The PTA received 18,261 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in May 2024, out of which, 18,095 (99.1 per cent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Long-Distance International (LDI) operators, Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), during May.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by May stood at 17,693, out of which, 17,603 (99.5 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,680 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,665 (99.8 percent) were resolved.

Further, 3,162 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,145 (99.5 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 5,721 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 5,692 (99.5 percent) were addressed. A total of 2,105 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 2,077 (98.7 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 150 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 139 were addressed during May with a resolution rate of 92.7 percent. Furthermore, 415 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 350 (84.3 percent) were addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA NGMS 3G and 4G

Comments

200 characters

Cellular teledensity has decreased: PTA data reveals

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories