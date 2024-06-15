AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Vivienne Westwood’s clothes and jewels headed for auction

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2024 09:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Dresses, suits, shoes and jewellery from the personal collection of late British designer Vivienne Westwood will go under the hammer this month in an auction aimed at raising funds for charity.

More than 200 lots are being offered by Christie’s in London for the two-part “Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection” auction, made up of a live sale on June 25 and an online auction running June 14-28.

Westwood, one of British fashion’s biggest names, died in December 2022, aged 81. Her collaborator and widower Andreas Kronthaler has selected looks spanning some 40 years for the auction, with the earliest from Westwood’s Autumn-Winter 1983-1984 collection.

“These are the things that she chose to wear herself throughout the last 40 years of her life,” Adrian Hume-Sayer, head of sale for the auction, told Reuters at a press preview on Thursday.

“It’s very personal… These are the things you can see her on her bike, riding around London, press interviews, end of the catwalk… just conducting her day-to-day life. But she also lived… as she spoke. And so unlike many people… in her position she wore things repeatedly. She had favourites.”

Westwood, whose name was synonymous with 1970s punk rebellion, was also known for her activism. Her T-shirts bore slogans against fossil fuel-driven climate change and pollution, as well as her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

In addition to clothes and accessories, a set of enlarged prints of a pack of playing cards Westwood designed in 2017 - focusing on issues such as climate change and inequality - are also being offered for sale with an estimate of 30,000 pounds - 50,000 pounds ($38,292 - $63,820).

Proceeds from the auction will go towards causes and charities Westwood supported - her own Vivienne Foundation, Greenpeace, Amnesty International and Médecins Sans Frontières, Christie’s said.

An exhibition of the lots will be open to the public at Christie’s London from Friday until June 24.

Vivienne Westwood Christies

Comments

200 characters

Vivienne Westwood’s clothes and jewels headed for auction

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

FBR chief issues warning to businesses refusing credit, debit cards payments

Pakistan, Turkiye navies hold joint exercise

Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat in Hajj climax

Biden and Trump agree rules for first election debate of 2024

Harris announces over $1.5bn more US energy, humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency

Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis, search for sailor continues

World leaders join Ukraine summit in test of Kyiv’s diplomatic clout

Read more stories