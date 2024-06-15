AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

Pakistan gets permanent membership of Washington Accord

INP Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made history, becoming permanent member of Washington Accord for six years. International Engineering Alliance (IEA) approved the extension in Pakistan’s membership during its 2-day session at New Delhi. The IEA unanimously approved the Pakistan’s membership in Washington Accord.

However, a delegation of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) couldn’t attend the IEA session as India rejected the visas and NOC to Pakistani delegation. India’s motive behind rejection of visas to Pakistani delegation was to halt positive lobbing of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, China, Turkiye, and Hong Kong supported Pakistan in the IEA session. PEC officials attended the IEA session online. PEC Chairman Najeeb Haroon congratulated the Pakistani engineers on the milestone.

He stated that engineering education of Pakistan has been recognized on international stage.

He highlighted that extension in Washington Accord was the result of fruitful efforts of the Engineering Accreditation Board.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan elected permanent member of Washington Accord, an international forum of engineering in 2017. Pakistan also supported Indonesia, Turkiye and other states for membership in the international engineering forum. Philippine and Bangladesh have also been successful getting the membership this year due to Pakistan’s support.

Only 25 states of the world have been successful to get membership of Washington Accord.

