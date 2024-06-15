SFA Hyderabad destroys unhealthy juices’ packets

HYDERABAD: A team of Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso recovered thousands of juice boxes harmful for health from truck and destroyed.

Assistant director Shaukat Ali was also present on this occasion. Truck number LT-1350 was carrying packets of unhealthy juice from Tando Muhammad Khan to Badin. Thousands of packets of unhealthy juice were discarded on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso said that this harmful juice can cause liver, stomach and other diseases. Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad is taking indiscriminate action against those selling unhealthy food items within its limits.

