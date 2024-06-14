AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Playful pope jokes with world's comedians ahead of G7

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:27pm
Pope Francis (C) arrives on the popemobile for the weekly general audience on June 5, 2024 at St Peter’s square in The Vatican. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis (C) arrives on the popemobile for the weekly general audience on June 5, 2024 at St Peter’s square in The Vatican. Photo: AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Friday clowned around with over 100 top global comedians including Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon before leaving to address a summit of G7 leaders in Italy.

“Instead of reading my speech, I’ll just do this”, the grinning 87-year-old said, as he stuck his thumb in his ear and wiggled his fingers at a room full of humourists.

Francis met with cheers and applause as he began the day with an audience for comedians from 15 countries, from Argentina to Germany and Timor Est.

‘Sister Act’ star Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus of ‘Seinfeld’ fame waved from the front row as the pope entered the gilded and frescoed room at the Vatican.

Pope Francis invites comedians including Whoopi Goldberg to Vatican

The 107 comedians included Britain’s Stephen Merchant, from TV show ‘The Office’, US stand-up comedian Chris Rock, and Italy’s Silvio Orlando, who played a scheming cardinal in ‘The Young Pope’.

Seconds before Francis arrived, Jimmy Fallon, host of the ‘Tonight Show’ in the US, had the room in fits of laughter as he pranced around at the front.

Francis then headed to Puglia, to join the heads of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US at a summit also attended by leaders from Brazil, India, Kenya, Turkey and Ukraine.

“Immersed as we are in many social and personal emergencies, you have the power to spread serenity and smiles”, the pope told the comedians.

“You are among the few to have the ability to speak to very different people, from different generations, backgrounds and cultures,” Francis said.

The Argentine will be the first head of the Catholic Church to attend a G7 summit.

Francis has been asked by host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to talk about the moral and ethical quandaries surrounding artificial intelligence.

He is also expected to conduct a series of bilateral meetings to discuss pressing global issues, including the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Playful pope jokes with world's comedians ahead of G7

