AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Bridgerton’ showrunner teases ‘extremely juicy’ fourth season

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 11:22pm
Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

LONDON: Fans of the hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ can expect news of its fourth season “sooner rather than later”, the series’ writer and showrunner, Jess Brownell, said.

The final four episodes of the third season started streaming on Thursday, wrapping up a highly-anticipated friends-to-lovers arc between characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

“We want to give a few months for Pen and Colin to have their moment and enjoy their glory,” said Brownell, who took the reins from series creator Chris Van Dusen as the new showrunner for the third season.

“We will be making an announcement about the next season sooner rather than later,” she added.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 dives into friends-to-lovers romance

The Regency-era romance series is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family. The third season skipped the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope.

The next season is in development, said Brownell, but fans will have to wait to discover which sibling takes the lead.

“I can tell you that it is going to be extremely juicy,” she told Reuters at the launch of the second part of the third season in London.

“I think as a writer you sharpen your skills every season. And as a showrunner, I feel like I learned on the job a lot this season, but now I’m really just enjoying myself and playing around and having a good time.”

Developed by Shonda Rhimes’ television production company Shondaland and Netflix, ‘Bridgerton’ is set in the early 1800s and follows the scandals and successes of the social season as young marriageable members of the nobility look for love.

Rhimes, creator of shows such as ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Private Practice’ and ‘Scandal’ is committed to keep going.

What to watch this May: ‘Heeramandi’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Mother of the Bride’

“We’re very dedicated and we have eight books. It was always my intention. We have eight siblings, eight books, eight seasons. That’s been my hope forever,” she said.

Netflix Bridgerton

Comments

200 characters

‘Bridgerton’ showrunner teases ‘extremely juicy’ fourth season

Pakistan’s budget to support negotiations with IMF for new programme: Moody’s

Pakistan’s tax-heavy budget likely to land IMF bailout, but stoke tensions

PM Shehbaz announces Rs10.69 reduction in electricity price for industrial sector

Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 as USA-Ireland game washed out

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at new record high as bulls continue to dominate

LHC CJ says ‘establishment’s interference’ in judiciary to end soon

RDA inflow jumps 31%, clocks in at $224mn in May

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

Read more stories