Supercar Blondie: a Dubai Lamborghini has broken the world record for most expensive online car sale

A 2015 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster has apparently set the record for the most expensive online car sold online, going for $6,000,000, announced global automative influencer Supercar Blondie on her Instagram page on Thursday.

The transaction has reportedly marked the highest value for a car sold through an online-only auction platform, SBX Cars, surpassing the previous record held by a 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, which sold for $5,360,000 in 2022, added the report.

Supercar Blondie, which has over 16 million followers on the platform, recently debuted the $100 million digital auction, SBX Cars, offering rare Lamborghinis and Aston Martins.

The Lamborghini Veneno Roadster previously belonged to a member of the Saudi royal family and is one of only nine produced, added a report in Arabian Business.

The car initially appeared at an in-person auction in 2020 but failed to sell despite an estimated price range of €4,500,000 to €5,500,000 (roughly $4.8 million to $5.9 million).

The supercar features a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and can reach a top speed of 355 km/h.

SBX Cars aims to break another record with the upcoming auction of a Lamborghini Veneno Coupe, one of only three in existence. The auction is due to be held in three days.