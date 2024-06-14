AIRLINK 81.26 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (3.45%)
World

Explosion heard in Kyiv region after missile warning

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 02:54pm

KYIV: An explosion rang out across the region outside the Ukrainian capital on Friday, a Reuters witness said, following an air raid siren and warnings by the military of a possible Russian missile attack.

“Air defence forces are working in Kyiv region. Stay in your shelters! The missile danger continues,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

It was unclear if the explosion indicated air defences had shot down a target. Public broadcaster Suspilne cited local residents saying they had heard explosions in the western region of Khmelnytskyi.

Missile debris falls in Kyiv, building badly damaged, say Ukrainian officials

After the air raid siren sounded, the Air Force said long-range missiles had been fired at Khmelnytskyi region and told Kyiv residents to take cover.

The military then declared the air raid alert over, but there was no further official information.

