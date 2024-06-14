AIRLINK 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.59%)
BOP 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
DGKC 94.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.3%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.45%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HASCOL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
HBL 110.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.28%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.06%)
HUMNL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.67%)
PAEL 25.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 122.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.45%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PTC 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
SEARL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
SNGP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.23%)
SSGC 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 64.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 8,076 Increased By 99.6 (1.25%)
BR30 25,866 Increased By 264.1 (1.03%)
KSE100 77,039 Increased By 830.8 (1.09%)
KSE30 24,750 Increased By 311.4 (1.27%)
Markets

Miners, financials drag Australia shares lower

Reuters Published 14 Jun, 2024 10:23am

Australian shares marginally fell on Friday, with financials and mining stocks leading losses, while investors exercised caution ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy meeting next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,735.30 by 0032 GMT.

The benchmark was down 1.6% for the week. The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its cash rate on June 18.

According to a Reuters poll, the central bank is expected to keep rates steady at 4.35%.

A sombre mood prevailed across indexes in the local bourse.

Rate sensitive financial stocks fell as much as 0.4%, with the “Big Four” banks losing between 0.03% and 0.6%.

The sub-index is on track for its worst week since mid-April.

Despite upbeat iron ore prices, mining stocks fell as much as 0.4% to their lowest level since March 27, on track for its fourth consecutive session of losses.

The sub-index is headed for its worst week since Aug. 18, 2023.

Tracking overnight losses from falling bullion prices, gold stocks declined as much as 1.9% to their lowest level since April 2.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources fell as much as 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Meanwhile, energy stocks gained as much as 0.4% underpinned by strong oil prices.

Energy majors Woodside Energy and Santos rose as much as 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,861.01 points.

The country awaits its first-quarter gross domestic data due on June 20.

