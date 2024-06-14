Pak-Afghan region of Eurasia & ME operation unit: VolkanÖngüç takes charge as new VP of Coca-Cola Co

ISLAMABAD: VolkanÖngüç has taken charge as the new Vice President for Pakistan and Afghanistan Region of Eurasia & Middle East Operation Unit of The Coca-Cola Company.

Volkan’s professional experience in commercial management, business development, and sales spans over two decades, his expertise in revenue growth management, both in Turkey and internationally, have been a key asset for the Company since he joined in April 2021.

Speaking about his vision for Coca-Cola Pakistan, VolkanÖngüç said, “I believe Pakistan is a country of immense potential with over $1 billion invested in the country by the Coca-Cola System. This is truly a second home and has many similarities with my home country Türkiye, such as our love for music. I witnessed it with the launch of Coke Studio Season 15, the iconic musical platform showcasing the incredible talent and diversity of Pakistani music and culture.

Coca-Cola Pakistan is as local as it gets; from Turkey-owned Coca-Cola Içecek’s operations; to hiring locally, to local raw materials and working with the sugarcane farmers. Our community investments this year will focus on water - both replenishment and clean drinking water for the millions we serve across the country. I want to thank the people here for warmly welcoming me. I now consider myself an honorary Pakistani.”

Beyond his corporate achievements, VolkanÖngüç is an angel investor and mentor, actively involved in pursuing new business models and entrepreneurship. His passion for technological advancement, coupled with a commitment to personal growth and leadership development, sets him apart as a well-rounded professional.

