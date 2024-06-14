AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SU, CUVAS ink MoU to enhance research in various fields

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 07:14am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro and the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Bahawalpur signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday, aimed at fostering collaboration across various fields and enhancing research activities.

The agreement will bring about the exchange of information, teaching materials, and scientific publications between the two institutions. Faculty members will collaborate in veterinary sciences, animal production & technology, agricultural sciences and biosciences.

The MoU was signed by SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and CUVAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz. This partnership will facilitate the transfer of technology, joint research and development projects, as well as cooperation in individual projects.

According to the MoU, the universities will work towards distributing and implementing technological advancements widely. Amendments to the MoU could be made through mutual written consent and any disputes will be resolved amicably through mutual understanding.

“The agreement is initially valid for three years and will automatically renew for subsequent three-year periods unless terminated. Either party may terminate the MoU by providing six-month written notice prior to the end of the current term,” the MoU said.

Chairperson Department of Zoology, University of Sindh Professor Dr Naheed Kaka and the Chairman Department of Epidemiology, Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Professor Dr Tarique Abbas have been appointed as focal persons to oversee the implementation of scientific activities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, SU vice-chancellor highlighted joint training programmes for farmers, students and researchers, as well as invited lectures and outreach activities such as symposia, webinars, and international conferences. He noted that the MoU included provisions for reviewing doctoral theses and dissertations, exchanging books and scientific publications, sharing course information and other relevant data.

CUVAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz expressed his commitment to designing joint research projects, combined degree programs and exchange initiatives for students and researchers.

He also mentioned the planning and execution of symposia, webinars, workshops, international conferences, scholarships and the exchange of teaching materials and scientific publications to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

