AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-14

DCs told to ensure best cleanliness on Eid

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 07:44am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and take special measures for immediate removal of entails and offal of the sacrificial animals.

He issued this direction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The Chief Secretary said that the response time should not exceed 30 minutes in case of a complaint related to cleanliness on Eid.

He said all the necessary facilities are being provided in the cattle markets for the convenience of the citizens, adding that the crackdown on the illegal cattle markets must be intensified ahead of Eid.

The Chief Secretary said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the process of reforms is going on to improve governance, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to evaluate the performance of administrative officers. He mentioned that the provision of basic facilities in the villages on the pattern of cities is the priority of the government. The Suthra Punjab programme is the basis of a new governance model at the village level, he concluded.

The officers from the relevant departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Eid ul Azha Eid Chief Secretary Punjab sacrificial animals Cleanliness Programme Zahid Akhtar Zaman

