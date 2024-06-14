AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-14

Listed companies: SECP issues ESG Voluntary Disclosure Guidelines

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken a major stride towards promoting responsible business practices and environmental stewardship with the issuance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Voluntary Disclosure Guidelines for listed companies.

Furthermore, amendments in Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019 (Corporate Governance Regulations) have been made to strengthen oversight responsibilities of the board regarding sustainability priorities.

The issuance of ESG Guidelines marks the achievement of a key milestone under the SECP’s ESG regulatory roadmap issued in 2022. These guidelines, voluntary in nature and in alignment with globally recognized sustainability reporting frameworks provide baseline guidance to listed companies. Other companies are also encouraged to adopt the guidelines.

It has been ensured that the guidelines encouraged transparent disclosures under the E, S and G pillars such as environmental impact, social responsibility practices and effective corporate governance structures. Companies are also provided the autonomy to disclose their ESG performance through a separate sustainability report, integrate the ESG information into their existing annual report, or publish it directly on their website.

Additionally, in order to ensure a safe and respectful work environment, the SECP has introduced significant amendments in the Corporate Governance Regulations requiring listed companies to develop comprehensive anti-harassment policies and ensuring compliance with relevant Government legislation of Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Further, the boards of listed companies have been made accountable for setting sustainability priorities for companies, by proposing formation of sustainability committee and alignment with the SECP’s ESG Disclosure Guidelines.

The SECP actively pursued a consultative approach for finalizing the ESG Guidelines and amendments in Corporate Governance Regulations to incorporate feedback of all key stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP ESG

Comments

200 characters

Listed companies: SECP issues ESG Voluntary Disclosure Guidelines

Rs9bn approved for clearing OMCs’ PDCs: ECC allows export of 0.15 MMTs of surplus sugar

July to Sept 2024: NPCC reduces RLNG demand for power generation

Punjab’s debt stock may stand at Rs1.685trn at June-end

Engine capacity to invoice base value: Punjab govt shifts token tax regime

Punjab to get Rs3.683trn from Federal Divisible Pool

Aurangzeb vows to raise tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc

Wind projects’ tariff issues stay unresolved: Islamabad should not expect any investment from DFC: US team

Study of transmission line SCS: NPCC may send engineers as Chinese team not coming

Incentives to deserving classes: Ogra, ministry asked to elucidate mechanism

Country’s first and one of world’s largest: 550MW floating solar energy project launched

Read more stories