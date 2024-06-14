AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
Sports Print 2024-06-14

Afghanistan to send three women and three men to compete at Olympics

AFP Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

LAUSANNE: Afghanistan will send a team of three women and three men to the Paris Olympics as demanded by the International Olympic Committee following the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021, the IOC announced on Thursday.

The women will compete in athletics and cycling while their male counterparts will feature in athletics, swimming and judo. “This is the result of the ongoing work that the IOC has been undertaking over the last few years, working closely with the National Olympic Committee of Afghanistan to ensure that female athletes can participate in the Games,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

However, the IOC said that “no representative of the Taliban government will be accredited” for the Olympics.

The IOC confirmed that Afghanistan’s national Olympic committee — including the president and the secretary-general in exile — remain “its sole interlocutors for the preparation and participation of the Afghan team,” according to Mr. Adams. Since the return of the Taliban to power in Kabul, the IOC has been pressing the Afghan authorities to guarantee “access to sport in complete safety for women and young girls”, by providing financial aid to athletes.

