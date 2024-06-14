AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-14

Aggrieved insurance policyholders: President directs FIO to provide speedy, cost-free justice

Naveed Butt Published 14 Jun, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has directed the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to provide speedy and cost-free justice to aggrieved insurance policyholders against the maladministration of insurance companies.

He said that FIO needed to enhance its outreach and ensure quick disposal of complaints so that a maximum number of citizens could be provided monetary relief.

The president expressed these views while talking to the newly-appointed FIO Mumtaz Ali Shah, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the president highlighted the need to create awareness about the role of FIO in providing justice to aggrieved policyholders in the settlement of insurance claims. He also advised the FIO to use modern technology and ICT tools to increase the disposal of complaints.

Earlier, the president administered the oath of office to Mumtaz Ali Shah as the FIO, during an oath-taking ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Mumtaz Ali Shah is a retired Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer and previously served in various positions throughout his career.

He retired from PAS in March 2022 as Sindh chief secretary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari FIO Mumtaz Ali Shah

