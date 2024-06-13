AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

US luxury travel agents so far see underwhelming demand for Olympics

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 05:09pm
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France, June 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France, June 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Luxury travel agencies in the United States are so far seeing lackluster demand for the Paris Olympics, as wealthier travelers instead opt for nearby destinations in Europe.

Olympic hosts often see a boom in visitors, but travel agents say the bookings for the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics in Paris are from more modest travelers.

European luxury retailers LVMH and Cartier have already said they’re banking on more business outside of France from rich travelers avoiding Paris during the games.

As of late May, the U.S. is the origin market with the most tickets issued for arrivals to Paris during the games, according to Valencia, Spain-based Forward Keys, a flight ticketing data firm.

Paris Olympics economic impact estimated at 6.7-11.1bn euros: study

Tickets from the U.S. to Paris are on track to increase 37% year-over-year compared with the same period in 2023.

“We are definitely seeing people go to Paris,” said luxury travel agency Virtuoso spokesperson Misty Belles. “But is it as robust as it could be? I can’t say that it is.”

Virtuoso’s summer travel bookings for Paris are up 172% year-over-year, but bookings for France as a whole are down 22% from the year-earlier period. Their clients are flocking to nearby Spain and the UK instead, where summer bookings are up 44% and 10%, respectively, from 2023.

Miami-based luxury travel concierge The Prelude said it has received inquiries about Olympics tickets and packages but the bookings aren’t coming yet.

“Given the nature of the clients we deal with and the Olympics not being until July, I expect we will start getting a lot more requests closer towards mid to the end of June,” said Stefan Di-Finizio, founder of The Prelude.

The ultra-wealthy are not planning this far out, which is reflected in hotel availability at top properties, including the Four Seasons, he said. The Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris declined a request for comment.

However, Accor Group CEO Sebastien Bazin told an audience at a New York industry conference in early June that hotel bookings for the Olympics are not “extraordinary”.

LVMH strikes Paris Olympic Games sponsorship deal

“In Paris, you are going to have a solid 85% occupancy but it’s not that different from the year before without the Olympics… it’s not going to be as extraordinary as we would have expected,” he said.

Hotel occupancy for luxury and upper upscale hotels in August is expected to increase 9.1% from the year earlier, according to CoStar, a commercial real estate data firm, as 11 days of games are scheduled during that time. Room rates are expected to rise 73% in the same period.

CoStar forecasts July’s occupancy will fall 0.5% from the year prior.

paris LVMH Paris Olympics

Comments

200 characters

US luxury travel agents so far see underwhelming demand for Olympics

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Oil softens on Fed rate decision, ample supply outlook

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

Read more stories