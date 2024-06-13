AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Wapda starts inspection of Neelum Jhelum Project’s headrace tunnel

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

LAHROE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has commenced inspection of Neelum Jhelum’s headrace tunnel after completion of de-watering of 48km long headrace tunnel from the elevation of 1012 feet to 607 feet above mean sea level.

Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. He reached Dam (Weir) site of the project located at Nauseri, Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The chairman visited in detail the de-watered headrace tunnel to inspect and review damages that may have occurred to the tunnel. He was accompanied by Project Manager, Neelum Jhelum Consultants James Stevenson.

The consultants, the contractors, and the project team briefed the chairman about the progress achieved so far. He was further informed that the process for engaging international experts has also been initiated, as directed by the Prime Minister during his visit to the project last month. The international experts will ascertain the causes of fault in the headrace tunnel and make recommendations for carrying out the remedial works.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman directed the project management to chalk out a comprehensive rehabilitation strategy once the detailed inspection of the headrace tunnel is done and the recommendations are made by the international experts. He emphasized that the team adhered to all precautionary measures while carrying out inspection of the headrace tunnel.

It is important to note that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project was constructed in a weak geological and seismic-prone area. Decrease in headrace tunnel pressure led to suspension of electricity generation from the project last month. Prior to its suspension, the project had provided more than 20 billion units of clean and green electricity to the national grid since 2018.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

