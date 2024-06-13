AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024
Markets

Asian FX steady ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian currencies were steady on Wednesday and equities notched modest gains ahead of key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate decision, while the Bank of Thailand (BoT) left its key interest rate unchanged, as expected.

The Thai baht and equities in Bangkok remained largely unchanged after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady for the fourth consecutive meeting, defying public calls from the government to reduce borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, Thai courts will convene on a trio of politically charged cases next week, including one that could potentially lead to the prime minister’s dismissal.

“Prolonged political turmoil could delay the budget for FY2025, which could affect Thailand’s economic growth outlook as well,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

If that scenario materializes, it is possible that the BoT might have to provide some support to the economy via easing monetary policy with one-two rate cuts, he added.

Elsewhere, the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit inched up, while the Singaporean dollar and the Chinese yuan barely moved against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to stand pat on its key interest rate later in the day, with traders pricing in a 52% chance of a cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors are also awaiting the US inflation report, due at 1830 GMT.

Asian central banks have been on a wait-and-see mode as sticky inflation and a US tight labour market keep shifting expectations on when the Fed will cut rates and by how much.

