AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,578 Increased By 34.3 (0.45%)
BR30 24,218 Increased By 183 (0.76%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Tokyo shares end down ahead of US inflation data

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.66 percent, or 258.08 points, to 38,876.71, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.73 percent, or 20.36 points, to 2,756.44.

Investors kept their hands out of the market ahead of the release of US consumer price data and the end of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, both to come later on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to stick with its current programme but economy watchers are focused on the bank’s policy outlook. Market players may also decide to refrain from making bets before the Bank of Japan concludes its own policy meeting on Friday, analysts said. “The market is in a wait-and-see mood to gauge the outlook for Japanese and US monetary policy as they await US CPI, FOMC and the Bank of Japan meeting,” Daiwa Securities said.

The dollar stood at 157.23 yen, little changed from 157.11 yen seen in New York overnight.

Among major shares, Toyota lost 1.38 percent to 3,209 yen. Sony Group fell 1.76 percent to 13,105 yen.

Tokyo Electron lost 0.17 percent to 35,500 yen and Panasonic fell 0.83 percent to 1,318 yen. Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, which runs the Uniqlo brand, lost 2.45 percent to 40,680 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

200 characters

Tokyo shares end down ahead of US inflation data

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Ministry of Law & Justice: Rs1368.874m earmarked for development schemes in PSDP

Govt proposes increase in PL rate

With 48pc cut Rs4.37bn earmarked for Interior Division

Finance Bill 2024 laid in Senate

Read more stories