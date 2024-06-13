WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 12, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Jun-24 10-Jun-24 7-Jun-24 6-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104479 0.10407 0.104089 Euro 0.813243 0.815302 0.821502 0.819562 Japanese yen 0.00482 0.00483 0.004841 0.004838 U.K. pound 0.965811 0.962391 0.964274 0.964051 U.S. dollar 0.757915 0.757997 0.75381 0.754314 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.005632 0.005614 0.005617 Australian dollar 0.500375 0.502942 0.502373 Botswana pula 0.055252 0.055031 0.054877 0.054839 Brazilian real 0.141259 0.142778 0.143202 Brunei dollar 0.560091 0.559903 0.560245 0.56037 Canadian dollar 0.55067 0.548624 0.551157 Chilean peso 0.000821 0.000827 0.000828 0.000832 Czech koruna 0.032921 0.033099 0.033415 0.033274 Danish krone 0.109302 0.110102 0.109873 Indian rupee 0.009076 0.009079 0.009036 0.009038 Israeli New Shekel 0.202025 0.201986 0.202555 Korean won 0.00055 0.000555 0.00055 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4724 2.47267 2.46347 Malaysian ringgit 0.160456 0.160712 0.160539 0.160629 Mauritian rupee 0.016174 0.016174 0.016336 0.016241 Mexican peso 0.04123 0.041277 0.043021 New Zealand dollar 0.463882 0.462833 0.466759 0.468391 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.97117 1.97138 1.9618 Peruvian sol 0.201327 0.201311 Philippine peso 0.012949 0.012855 0.012843 Polish zloty 0.187403 0.188749 0.191376 0.190821 Qatari riyal 0.208218 0.208241 0.207229 Russian ruble 0.008517 0.008493 0.008498 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202111 0.202133 0.20115 Singapore dollar 0.560091 0.559903 0.560245 0.56037 South African rand 0.040359 0.040001 0.039896 Swedish krona 0.071941 0.072651 Swiss franc 0.845413 0.847263 0.846403 Thai baht 0.020618 0.020547 0.020718 0.020672 Trinidadian dollar 0.112269 0.111868 0.112064 U.A.E. dirham 0.206398 0.205395 Uruguayan peso 0.019345 0.019275 0.019424 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

