Jun 13, 2024
Markets Print 2024-06-13

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 12, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Jun-24      10-Jun-24       7-Jun-24       6-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104479                       0.10407       0.104089
Euro                             0.813243       0.815302       0.821502       0.819562
Japanese yen                      0.00482        0.00483       0.004841       0.004838
U.K. pound                       0.965811       0.962391       0.964274       0.964051
U.S. dollar                      0.757915       0.757997        0.75381       0.754314
Algerian dinar                   0.005632       0.005632       0.005614       0.005617
Australian dollar                0.500375                      0.502942       0.502373
Botswana pula                    0.055252       0.055031       0.054877       0.054839
Brazilian real                   0.141259       0.142778       0.143202
Brunei dollar                    0.560091       0.559903       0.560245        0.56037
Canadian dollar                   0.55067       0.548624       0.551157
Chilean peso                     0.000821       0.000827       0.000828       0.000832
Czech koruna                     0.032921       0.033099       0.033415       0.033274
Danish krone                     0.109302       0.110102       0.109873
Indian rupee                     0.009076       0.009079       0.009036       0.009038
Israeli New Shekel               0.202025       0.201986       0.202555
Korean won                        0.00055       0.000555        0.00055
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4724        2.47267                       2.46347
Malaysian ringgit                0.160456       0.160712       0.160539       0.160629
Mauritian rupee                  0.016174       0.016174       0.016336       0.016241
Mexican peso                      0.04123       0.041277       0.043021
New Zealand dollar               0.463882       0.462833       0.466759       0.468391
Norwegian krone
Omani rial                        1.97117        1.97138                        1.9618
Peruvian sol                     0.201327                      0.201311
Philippine peso                  0.012949       0.012855       0.012843
Polish zloty                     0.187403       0.188749       0.191376       0.190821
Qatari riyal                     0.208218       0.208241                      0.207229
Russian ruble                    0.008517       0.008493       0.008498
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202111       0.202133                       0.20115
Singapore dollar                 0.560091       0.559903       0.560245        0.56037
South African rand               0.040359       0.040001       0.039896
Swedish krona                    0.071941       0.072651
Swiss franc                      0.845413       0.847263       0.846403
Thai baht                        0.020618       0.020547       0.020718       0.020672
Trinidadian dollar               0.112269       0.111868       0.112064
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206398                      0.205395
Uruguayan peso                   0.019345       0.019275       0.019424
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR sdr rate

