AIRLINK 77.85 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (5.88%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
DGKC 88.55 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.31%)
FCCL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.96%)
FFBL 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
HASCOL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
HBL 105.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 138.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.91%)
OGDC 119.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
PAEL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
PPL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.91%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PTC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.28%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.2%)
SNGP 62.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.95%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.78%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 7,618 Increased By 74.6 (0.99%)
BR30 24,362 Increased By 326.5 (1.36%)
KSE100 73,091 Increased By 501.6 (0.69%)
KSE30 23,319 Increased By 182.5 (0.79%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Celine Dion resolved to perform again, ‘even if I have to crawl’

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2024 02:08pm

NEW YORK: Celine Dion is determined to return to singing onstage despite suffering from a rare neurological condition – “even if I have to crawl,” she said in a candid new interview.

In the sit-down with US network NBC, which will be released in full later Tuesday, Dion said that although she has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome – which causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, and can trigger severe spasms – she will do everything in her power to perform again.

“I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will,” Dion, 56, said.

Despite illness, Celine Dion still keen to get back onstage

The interview came out ahead of the release of her documentary ‘I Am: Celine Dion,’ which is set for release June 25 on Amazon Prime.

“I am Celine Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to and I miss it,” said the Grammy-winning singer behind hits including ‘My Heart Will Go On.’

Dion first disclosed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

There is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, which is progressive, but treatment can help control symptoms. According to the US National Institutes of Health, the condition affects twice as many women as men.

“It’s like somebody is strangling you,” she said, saying the pain can course through her entire body, and that the spasms have at times caused broken ribs.

Dion was forced to cancel a string of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, saying she was not strong enough to tour.

She made a surprise appearance earlier this year at the Grammy Awards, presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift.

‘So sorry’: Celine Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over health

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her decades-long career.

The Quebec-born star’s ‘Courage World Tour’ began in 2019, and Dion had completed 52 shows before the Covid-19 pandemic put the remainder on hold.

Celine Dion

Comments

200 characters

Celine Dion resolved to perform again, ‘even if I have to crawl’

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Read more stories