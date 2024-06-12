AIRLINK 77.87 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (5.9%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
DGKC 88.65 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.43%)
FCCL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.18%)
FFBL 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
HASCOL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
HBL 105.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 138.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
HUMNL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.91%)
OGDC 119.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
PAEL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.91%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PTC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.28%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.03%)
SNGP 62.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.95%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.78%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 7,618 Increased By 74.6 (0.99%)
BR30 24,362 Increased By 326.5 (1.36%)
KSE100 73,091 Increased By 501.6 (0.69%)
KSE30 23,319 Increased By 182.5 (0.79%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone government bond yields drop ahead US inflation data, Fed

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 01:43pm

Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Wednesday as investors’ focus shifted to the release of key US inflation data and the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the session.

French and Southern European borrowing costs had risen to their highest levels in around seven months on Tuesday on fears that gains by eurosceptics in European Parliament elections and the announcement of a snap vote in France could complicate European Union attempts to deepen integration.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 2 basis points (bps) at 2.60% on Wednesday.

It hit 2.707% at the end of May, its highest level since mid-November.

Euro zone bond yields lower before US CPI hurdle

The spread between French and German bonds, a gauge of the risk premium investors seek to hold French bonds, tightened slightly to 61 bps after hitting 66.9 the day before, its widest since March 2023.

Money markets priced in around 40 bps of ECB further monetary easing in 2024, which implies one rate cut an around 60% chance of a third move by year-end. Germany’s 2-year government bond yield, more sensitive to policy rate expectations, was up 0.5 bps at 3.01%.

It recently hit 3.125%, its highest since mid-November.

Italy’s 10-year yield fell 3 bps to 4.03%.

The yield gap between Italian and German bonds, a gauge of the risk premium investors seek to hold bonds of the euro area’s most indebted countries, tightened 2.5 bps to 142.50 bps.

It hit 150.6 bps the day before, its widest since February.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone government bond yields drop ahead US inflation data, Fed

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Read more stories