Sports

Rory McIlroy says divorce off after reconciliation

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2024 11:54am

PINEHURST: Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have called off their divorce and are looking forward to “a new beginning”, the golfer told The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday.

McIlroy filed divorce papers to end the seven-year marriage last month, on the eve of the PGA Championship.

But ahead of this week’s US Open, the third major of the season, the Northern Irishman said there had been a change of heart.

“There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game,” the world number three told the newspaper.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,” he added.

Erica Stoll was working for the PGA of America when she met McIlroy in 2012 at the Ryder Cup.

They began dating in 2015, becoming engaged in December that year while on holiday in Paris and marrying in April 2017 at an Irish castle.

McIlroy on PGA subcommittee set for direct PIF merger talks

Their daughter, Poppy, was born in 2020.

Four-time major winner McIlroy previously dated Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

They were engaged on December 31, 2013, but McIlroy announced in May 2014 that he had ended the engagement.

The 35-year-old has been in upbeat mood ahead of this week’s contest at Pinehurst.

McIlroy, who has not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, has 20 top-10 major results since that decade-old triumph and is confident that he can make the breakthrough this week.

“Getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been,” McIlroy said on Tuesday.

“I feel like all aspects of my game are in pretty good shape at the minute.”

He will play alongside top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and world number two Xander Schauffele in the first two rounds.

