AIRLINK 74.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.36%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.91%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.39%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HASCOL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
SEARL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
SNGP 61.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.95%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,588 Increased By 44.6 (0.59%)
BR30 24,243 Increased By 208.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 72,988 Increased By 398.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 23,283 Increased By 146.1 (0.63%)
Jun 12, 2024
World

North Korea’s Kim boasts of ‘invincible’ ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 10:29am

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his country is an “invincible comrade-in-arms” with Russia in a message to President Vladimir Putin, state media KCNA said on Wednesday, amid speculation over Putin’s impending visit to North Korea.

Marking Russia’s National Day, Kim said his meeting with Putin at a Russian space launch facility last year elevated the ties of their “century-old strategic relationship”.

The message came after Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper on Monday reported Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.

An official in Vietnam told Reuters the Vietnam trip was planned for June 19 and 20, but has not yet been confirmed.

The Kremlin has said Russia wants to foster cooperation with North Korea “in all areas” but has not confirmed the date of the visit.

Kim travelled to Russia’s Far East last September, touring the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch centre, where Putin promised to help him build satellites.

Kim also lauded Russia for achieving results on its efforts to build a strong country despite by “suppressing and crushing all the challenges and sanctions and pressures of hostile forces”.

South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after North’s trash balloons

Pyongyang and Moscow have increasingly stepped up diplomatic and security relations, hosting government, parliamentary and other delegations in recent months.

A group of North Korean officials in charge of public security was set to visit Russia this week.

Officials in Washington and Seoul have accused North Korea of shipping weapons to Russia to support its war against Ukraine in exchange for technological aid with its own nuclear and missile programs.

Vladimir Putin North Korea Vietnam Kremlin Pyongyang North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Hebei province

