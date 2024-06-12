Adam Zampa shines as Australia romp into Super Eights at World Cup

Adam Zampa took four for 12 from four overs as unbeaten Australia stormed into the Super Eights at the Twenty20 World Cup with one Group B match to spare after hammering Namibia by nine wickets in Antigua on Tuesday.

Leg spinner Zampa picked up where he left off in last weekend’s win over reigning champions England and helped dismiss the Namibians for 72 from just 17 overs, the lowest tally Australia has conceded in T20 internationals.

In reply, David Warner hit an aggressive 20 from eight balls before Travis Head took up the mantle with 34 from 17 to power the 2021 champions over the line inside six overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, ending Namibia’s slim hopes of progressing.

Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wickets to stay alive at T20 World Cup

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus top-scored for the Africans with a battling innings of 36 before he miscued a Marcus Stoinis delivery to Glenn Maxwell at midwicket.

Zampa’s final wicket, when he bowled Bernard Scholtz through the gate, made him the first Australian man to take 100 wickets in the shortest format of the international game.

“Just trying to do my thing, mate,” said Zampa, the Player of the Match. “We’re happy, it’s the first step in trying to take the trophy home but a long way to go.”

Australia’s final Group B match is against Scotland in St Lucia on Saturday, while Namibia remain in Antigua to take on England earlier the same day.