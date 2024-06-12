AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.66%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
DGKC 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.4%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.27%)
PAEL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,589 Increased By 45.8 (0.61%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 211.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 72,970 Increased By 380.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 23,276 Increased By 139.2 (0.6%)
World

Russia launches missile and drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 09:36am

KYIV: Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday with preliminary information showing there were no injuries or damage in the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian military said.

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed all air weapons on their approach to the city, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that according to preliminary information, Russia used a combination of cruise and ballistic missiles as well as drones in its attack.

Ukraine says it destroys 11 Russia-launched drones, two missiles

The size of the attack was not immediately clear.

Reuters could not independently verify what weapons were used, but Reuters witnesses said that several blasts that sounded like air defence systems at work were heard in and around Kyiv.

It was not immediately known whether there was any damage in the Kyiv region, which surrounds the capital and which is a separate administrative entity.

Air raid alerts lasted several hours across all of Ukraine, starting soon after 0000 GMT and including in regions bordering NATO-member Poland.

Polish and allied aircraft have been activated as a precaution, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said on the social media platform X.

That is often the case when Russia launches an air attack on Ukraine’s western regions.

