AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.66%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
DGKC 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.4%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.27%)
PAEL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,589 Increased By 45.8 (0.61%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 211.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 72,970 Increased By 380.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 23,276 Increased By 139.2 (0.6%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold treads water ahead of US inflation test, Fed decision

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 09:30am

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement for insights into how soon it will cut interest rates this year and the May inflation report due later in the day.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $2,314.89 per ounce, as of 0311 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,331.40.

“Gold prices have been treading lightly amid the waiting game for greater cues on the Fed’s policy path. Any lean towards two rate cuts could be perceived as a more dovish take, which may see gold prices head higher,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Investors will assess the inflation situation when US consumer price index numbers are released at 1230 GMT, just hours before the Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting.

The market is divided on whether the Fed would cut rates once or twice this year after the recent strong US labour report, so the attention will be on policymakers’ updated economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Strong US jobs data and reports of China’s central bank holding off gold purchases triggered bullion’s biggest daily drop since November 2020 last week.

“While China did take a break from gold in May, I don’t believe that the People’s Bank of China are finished with their diversification efforts away from the US dollar,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a note.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,900 in Pakistan

“So it may just be a case that they will be more of a ‘selective buyer’ of gold moving forward.” Demand for gold in Asia is surging despite prices hovering near the record highs it hit in May, industry officials said.

In other metals, spot silver rose 0.6% to $29.46 per ounce, platinum was up 0.7% at $958.02 and palladium gained 1.3% to $895.35.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Spot gold Chair Jerome Powell LME gold People Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

Gold treads water ahead of US inflation test, Fed decision

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Read more stories