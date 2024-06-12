PM discusses proposed budget with President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, called on President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the upcoming budget-2024-25 and the overall economic and financial situation in the country.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on proposals regarding the provision of relief to the people in the upcoming budget.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the meeting.

President Zardari said the government should take special care of the poor and the middle-class sections of society in the budget.

Both the leaders also discussed development projects in the coming budget-2024-25 which would be presented today (Wednesday) in the National Assembly.

The prime minister apprised the president about his recent visit to China and development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-II.

The president assured the prime minister of his cooperation in the country’s development and achieving the economic targets.

He also assured Prime Minister Sharif of his cooperation in implementing policies aimed at sustainable economic growth and public welfare.

