Pakistan for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Palestine

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate and brutal use of force by Israel against the Palestinians and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the foreign minister was speaking to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, during a meeting held on the sidelines of the high-level conference on “Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza,” in Jordan on Tuesday.

She said that the foreign minister lauded the UN Secretary General’s initiative to jointly hold the conference along with Jordan and Egypt at a time when the people of Palestine are in dire need of international support and urgent humanitarian assistance.

Dar also commended the leadership and proactive role of the Secretary-General in raising concern about the situation in Gaza on the international stage.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate and brutal use of force by Israel against the Palestinians, she added that the deputy prime minister called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel.

According to her, Dar also urged the UN Secretary-General to use his good offices for the just resolution of the outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Dar is in Jordan to participate in the two-day high-level conference on “Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”.

