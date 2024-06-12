Budget preparation: No input taken from PPP: Marri

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the parliamentary committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party was held Tuesday in the meeting room of the National Assembly under the leadership of the chairman of the party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Member of the National Assembly and Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Shazia Marri briefed the journalists.

In this meeting, the members of the National Assembly of the party informed the party leadership about their views and reservations.

Responding to the questions of the journalists, Shazia Marri said that the members informed about the problems of their respective constituencies.

The attitude adopted by the federal government towards our members is causing problems to our members because the members are accountable to the people. Not giving relief to the agricultural class, difficulties in purchasing wheat etc were discussed.

We have to be accountable to our people when the farmer does not get relief in fertiliser, does not get relief on tractor and no one listens to the problems of electricity, then all these concerns are valid. No input from our party was taken in preparing the budget.

Even in the federal PSDP, our opinion was not taken. We had tried to prevent this time from coming, so senior members of our party approached the government but it did not yield any result and we did not expect that our voice would not be heard.

The National Economic Council was established after a long time, the meeting of which was held yesterday and the Sindh chief minister presented his case there, Balochistan presented its case. The reservations of PPP are for the people of the entire country. We are a political party, we have an ideology and a manifesto and we wanted to give our input in light of that.

So does this government want the PPP to protest? Does the government want us to express our displeasure on the floor of the National Assembly? Now it has to be seen by the government as it is in a responsible position. We did not expect this behaviour from Shehbaz Sharif. If this attitude continues, we will go to our people. Our commitment is with solar energy and agriculture, with farmers, so tell us what we should do?

On the question of whether the PPP is parting ways, Shazia Marri said that you should ask this question to the government. We are having another meeting on Wednesday before the budget at 2.30 pm so we are giving the government another chance. We also have to look at our constituencies, the people and the implementation of our manifesto.

She said that the PPP is not going to be a part of the cabinet and the PPP is supporting the government from outside for economic and political stability in the country.

After the concerns of members, the chairman PPP will have to take a decision. The members of South Punjab also told the chairman PPP about the injustices done to them.

The chairman wants to address the concerns of the members. Time is with the government and now it is the responsibility of the government to address these concerns if it wants to retain the support of this large political party.

