AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Hearing of ‘Iddat case’: IHC questions reason behind judge’s recusal

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) questioned the reason of a judge’s recusal from hearing the “Iddat case” of Bushra Bibi, wife of founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

A single judge bench of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, on Tuesday, heard the appeals of Bushra Bibi filed through Barrister Salman Safdar against the sentences imposed in the case, and against the IHC Registrar’s objections on her petition.

The registrar’s office had objected to the high court’s jurisdiction, given that the matter was pending before the Sessions Court. However, the IHC overruled these objections and proceeded with the hearing of both appeals.

The appeal also sought a directive for Sessions Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to announce a reserved verdict, or alternatively, for the IHC to hear and decide the appeal.

Salman Akram Raja, representing the petitioners, argued against the objections, stating, “An administrative order cannot bar judicial relief.” He contended that Judge Arjumand had already scheduled a date for the verdict on the appeals against the sentences.

Upon that, Justice Hassan asked him, “Are you saying the Sessions Judge should be asked to hear it again or the high court should hear it?” Salman replied that on May 23, the judge had indicated a verdict would be announced on May 29. However, despite completing the arguments, the verdict was reserved and not announced on the due date.

In February, after a jail trial, senior civil judge Qudratullah sentenced former premier Imran and his wife to seven years in jail, along with a Rs0.5 million fine each, for “contracting marriage during the ‘Iddat’ (period of waiting)” of the former first lady.

Bushra Bibi’s petition contended that the IHC should rule on the pending suspension of her sentence in the Sessions Court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC PTI Imran Khan judge Iddat case

Comments

200 characters

Hearing of ‘Iddat case’: IHC questions reason behind judge’s recusal

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Inflation target of 21pc will be missed

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

World Bank projects 2.3pc GDP growth rate

Read more stories