Hearing of ‘Iddat case’: IHC questions reason behind judge’s recusal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) questioned the reason of a judge’s recusal from hearing the “Iddat case” of Bushra Bibi, wife of founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

A single judge bench of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb, on Tuesday, heard the appeals of Bushra Bibi filed through Barrister Salman Safdar against the sentences imposed in the case, and against the IHC Registrar’s objections on her petition.

The registrar’s office had objected to the high court’s jurisdiction, given that the matter was pending before the Sessions Court. However, the IHC overruled these objections and proceeded with the hearing of both appeals.

The appeal also sought a directive for Sessions Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to announce a reserved verdict, or alternatively, for the IHC to hear and decide the appeal.

Salman Akram Raja, representing the petitioners, argued against the objections, stating, “An administrative order cannot bar judicial relief.” He contended that Judge Arjumand had already scheduled a date for the verdict on the appeals against the sentences.

Upon that, Justice Hassan asked him, “Are you saying the Sessions Judge should be asked to hear it again or the high court should hear it?” Salman replied that on May 23, the judge had indicated a verdict would be announced on May 29. However, despite completing the arguments, the verdict was reserved and not announced on the due date.

In February, after a jail trial, senior civil judge Qudratullah sentenced former premier Imran and his wife to seven years in jail, along with a Rs0.5 million fine each, for “contracting marriage during the ‘Iddat’ (period of waiting)” of the former first lady.

Bushra Bibi’s petition contended that the IHC should rule on the pending suspension of her sentence in the Sessions Court.

