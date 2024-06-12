LPG cylinder explosions: a call for urgent reform

In a devastating incident on May 30, 2024, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder explosion claimed the lives of 26 people in Hyderabad. This tragic event underscores the perilous nature of LPG usage in the country, which, despite being erroneously labeled as “poor man’s fuel,” poses significant financial and safety challenges to its users.

In our lopsided gas distribution scheme of things, a vast majority of our households use either LPG cylinders or firewood as compared to less than thirty percent of the privileged households on the piped gas popularly called Sui gas.

The LPG users pay roughly more than four times the OGRA determined price of natural gas and on top of that they have to go through the hassle of refilling the cylinders every now and then. If we compare the price of LPG with the tariff being charged to the protected categories of Sui gas consumers the disparity will be more than nine times.

On top of this price and logistical dichotomy, these poorly manufactured cylinders are a potential trigger of death and destruction for the hapless users.

The aftermath of such explosions often leaves communities grieving and raises critical questions about the regulation and safety of LPG cylinders in Pakistan. The most pressing issue is the widespread use of substandard LPG cylinders.

Poor-quality nozzles and valves make these cylinders ticking time bombs, resulting in thousands of deaths over the years due to explosions. These cylinders, often used in both public and private transportation, have caused catastrophic accidents, highlighting the urgent need for regulatory reforms.

Regulatory failures and the role of Ogra

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), responsible for overseeing the quality and safety of LPG cylinders, has failed to enforce standards effectively. Numerous private companies produce substandard cylinders, yet neither Ogra nor provincial and district authorities have implemented comprehensive plans to regulate the production, distribution, and refilling processes adequately. This regulatory negligence has turned LPG cylinders into lethal hazards for the public.

To address this critical issue, Pakistan can look to countries with robust LPG safety protocols, such as Japan, Australia, and Brazil. These countries provide valuable insights into effective regulatory frameworks and safety measures.

Japan has stringent regulations for LPG cylinder manufacturing and regular inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards. In Japan, cylinders undergo rigorous testing for leaks and structural integrity before being approved for use. Additionally, public awareness campaigns educate consumers on proper handling and emergency procedures, significantly reducing the risk of accidents.

In Australia, the LPG industry is tightly regulated, with mandatory safety checks and certification for all cylinders. The country also implements a cylinder exchange programme, ensuring that outdated or damaged cylinders are promptly replaced with safe, certified ones. These measures have resulted in a commendable safety record for LPG usage.

Brazil, a prominent user of LPG, has implemented several measures to ensure the safe use of this fuel. The country’s approach offers valuable lessons for Pakistan in mitigating the risks associated with LPG cylinders. Brazil’s regulatory framework for LPG is managed by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP). The ANP has established comprehensive standards for the manufacturing, transportation, and storage of LPG cylinders. Key elements of Brazil’s regulatory approach include:

Stringent manufacturing standards: All LPG cylinders in Brazil must comply with rigorous manufacturing standards to ensure structural integrity and safety. The ANP regularly updates these standards to incorporate the latest safety technologies and practices. Periodic inspections and recertification: Cylinders are subject to regular inspections and recertification processes. Every cylinder must undergo a detailed inspection every ten years to check for wear and tear, leaks, and other potential hazards. Cylinders failing these inspections are either repaired or decommissioned. Strict enforcement and penalties: The ANP enforces strict penalties for non-compliance with safety standards. Companies found producing or distributing substandard cylinders face heavy fines and potential shutdowns.

Public awareness and education

Brazil has also prioritized public awareness and education as crucial components of its LPG safety strategy. The government and private sector collaborate to conduct nationwide campaigns aimed at educating consumers about safe LPG handling practices. These campaigns include:

Safety instructions: Clear instructions on the safe use of LPG cylinders are provided to consumers, covering aspects such as proper installation, regular maintenance, and emergency response. Community workshops: Regular workshops and training sessions are organized in communities, particularly in rural and low-income areas, to demonstrate safe LPG usage and handling practices. Emergency Helplines: Dedicated helplines are available for consumers to report any issues with LPG cylinders and seek guidance in case of emergencies.

Brazil’s proactive approach has yielded positive results, significantly reducing the number of LPG-related accidents and fatalities. The combination of strict regulatory oversight, regular inspections, and comprehensive public education has created a safer environment for LPG users. Brazil’s experience demonstrates that even in developing countries, effective regulation and public awareness can mitigate the risks associated with LPG usage.

To mitigate the dangers associated with LPG cylinders in Pakistan, several key reforms must be implemented:

Strict enforcement of standards: OGRA must enforce existing standards rigorously, ensuring that all LPG cylinders meet high safety specifications. This includes regular inspections and stringent penalties for non-compliance. Certification and training: Introduce mandatory certification for companies involved in the production, distribution, and refilling of LPG cylinders. Training programmes should be conducted to educate workers on best practices and safety protocols. Public awareness campaigns: Launch nationwide campaigns to educate consumers about the safe handling of LPG cylinders, the importance of regular maintenance, and emergency response procedures. Cylinder exchange programmes: Implement cylinder exchange programmes to replace old or damaged cylinders with certified safe ones, reducing the risk of accidents caused by faulty equipment. Collaboration with international bodies: Seek assistance from international regulatory bodies and safety organizations to adopt best practices and improve the overall safety framework for LPG usage in Pakistan.

The tragic loss of 26 lives in Hyderabad is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in the LPG sector in Pakistan. By adopting international best practices and enforcing stringent regulations, Pakistan can safeguard its citizens from the deadly consequences of substandard LPG cylinders. It is imperative that OGRA and other relevant authorities take immediate action to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safe use of LPG across the country.

The safety and well-being of the public must be the top priority, and decisive measures are needed to protect lives and restore confidence in the use of LPG. The time to act is now, and with concerted efforts, Pakistan can create a safer environment for all its citizens.

