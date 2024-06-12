WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 11, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jun-24 7-Jun-24 6-Jun-24 5-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10407 0.104089 0.104126 Euro 0.815302 0.821502 0.819562 0.820282 Japanese yen 0.00483 0.004841 0.004838 0.00486 U.K. pound 0.962391 0.964274 0.964051 0.963597 U.S. dollar 0.757997 0.75381 0.754314 0.75449 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.005614 0.005617 0.005618 Australian dollar 0.502942 0.502373 0.502339 Botswana pula 0.055031 0.054877 0.054839 0.055153 Brazilian real 0.142778 0.143202 0.142801 Brunei dollar 0.559903 0.560245 0.56037 0.560417 Canadian dollar 0.548624 0.551157 0.550883 Chilean peso 0.000827 0.000828 0.000832 0.000833 Czech koruna 0.033099 0.033415 0.033274 0.033267 Danish krone 0.109302 0.110102 0.109873 Indian rupee 0.009079 0.009036 0.009038 0.009048 Israeli New Shekel 0.202025 0.201986 0.202555 0.203421 Korean won 0.000555 0.00055 0.000549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47267 2.46347 2.46404 Malaysian ringgit 0.160712 0.160539 0.160629 0.160547 Mauritian rupee 0.016174 0.016336 0.016241 0.016288 Mexican peso 0.041277 0.043021 0.042968 New Zealand dollar 0.462833 0.466759 0.468391 0.466841 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.97138 1.9618 1.96226 Peruvian sol 0.201311 0.201681 Philippine peso 0.012855 0.012843 0.012858 Polish zloty 0.188749 0.191376 0.190821 0.190494 Qatari riyal 0.208241 0.207229 0.207277 Russian ruble 0.008517 0.008493 0.008498 0.008502 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202133 0.20115 0.201197 Singapore dollar 0.559903 0.560245 0.56037 0.560417 South African rand 0.040359 0.040001 0.039896 0.040126 Swedish krona 0.072651 0.072415 Swiss franc 0.845413 0.847263 0.846403 0.845462 Thai baht 0.020547 0.020718 0.020672 0.020617 Trinidadian dollar 0.111868 0.112064 0.112404 U.A.E. dirham 0.205395 0.205443 Uruguayan peso 0.019275 0.019424 0.019312 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024