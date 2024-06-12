AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Markets Print 2024-06-12

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 11, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        10-Jun-24       7-Jun-24       6-Jun-24       5-Jun-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10407       0.104089       0.104126
Euro                             0.815302       0.821502       0.819562       0.820282
Japanese yen                      0.00483       0.004841       0.004838        0.00486
U.K. pound                       0.962391       0.964274       0.964051       0.963597
U.S. dollar                      0.757997        0.75381       0.754314        0.75449
Algerian dinar                   0.005632       0.005614       0.005617       0.005618
Australian dollar                0.502942       0.502373       0.502339
Botswana pula                    0.055031       0.054877       0.054839       0.055153
Brazilian real                   0.142778       0.143202       0.142801
Brunei dollar                    0.559903       0.560245        0.56037       0.560417
Canadian dollar                  0.548624       0.551157       0.550883
Chilean peso                     0.000827       0.000828       0.000832       0.000833
Czech koruna                     0.033099       0.033415       0.033274       0.033267
Danish krone                     0.109302       0.110102       0.109873
Indian rupee                     0.009079       0.009036       0.009038       0.009048
Israeli New Shekel               0.202025       0.201986       0.202555       0.203421
Korean won                       0.000555        0.00055                      0.000549
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.47267                       2.46347        2.46404
Malaysian ringgit                0.160712       0.160539       0.160629       0.160547
Mauritian rupee                  0.016174       0.016336       0.016241       0.016288
Mexican peso                     0.041277       0.043021       0.042968
New Zealand dollar               0.462833       0.466759       0.468391       0.466841
Norwegian krone
Omani rial                        1.97138                        1.9618        1.96226
Peruvian sol                                    0.201311       0.201681
Philippine peso                  0.012855       0.012843       0.012858
Polish zloty                     0.188749       0.191376       0.190821       0.190494
Qatari riyal                     0.208241                      0.207229       0.207277
Russian ruble                    0.008517       0.008493       0.008498       0.008502
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202133                       0.20115       0.201197
Singapore dollar                 0.559903       0.560245        0.56037       0.560417
South African rand               0.040359       0.040001       0.039896       0.040126
Swedish krona                    0.072651                      0.072415
Swiss franc                      0.845413       0.847263       0.846403       0.845462
Thai baht                        0.020547       0.020718       0.020672       0.020617
Trinidadian dollar               0.111868       0.112064       0.112404
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.205395       0.205443
Uruguayan peso                   0.019275       0.019424       0.019312
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR sdr rate

