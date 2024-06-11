AIRLINK 73.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.88%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.63%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.24%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.32%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.15%)
HBL 105.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
HUBC 138.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.13%)
MLCF 36.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.69%)
OGDC 119.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.09%)
PTC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.23%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.04%)
SNGP 61.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.39%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 7,561 Decreased By -64.9 (-0.85%)
BR30 24,136 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.92%)
KSE100 72,715 Decreased By -537.9 (-0.73%)
KSE30 23,189 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.9%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB’s Rehn sees considerable progress in bringing inflation down to target

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 01:28pm

HELSINKI: The European Central Bank’s monetary policy has successfully dampened price pressures, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

The ECB cut its policy rate from a record high last week but did not give any clear indication about further reductions as the outlook for inflation has become murky after some strong wages and inflation data.

“It is important to see the forest for the trees. Considerable progress has been made in bringing inflation down to target, especially since September 2023,” Rehn said in a statement. Inflation had fallen more than 2.5 percentage points since the ECB’s last rate increase in September 2023, he added.

Inflation is expected to return to the ECB’s medium-term target of 2% in the year ahead, despite its downward path “slowing somewhat in recent months”, Rehn said. After last week’s rate cut of 0.25 percentage point, the ECB’s new deposit facility rate stands at 3.75%.

Commenting on the Finnish economy, Rehn said the composition of Finland’s export trade had not adapted to the structural changes occurring in world trade this century.

ECB can sit out the summer before contemplating next rate cut, Kazimir says

In its new forecast, the Bank of Finland sees the Finnish economy gradually moving out of recession, with Finland’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024 still showing a year-on-year contraction of 0.5%.

In 2025, the recession will be over and GDP will be up by 1.2%, followed by a growth of 1.7% in 2026, the bank predicted.

“In the longer run, competitiveness can only be improved on a sustainable basis by raising productivity,” Rehn said.

inflation European Central Bank gdp Bank of Finland European Central Bank monetary policy

Comments

200 characters

ECB’s Rehn sees considerable progress in bringing inflation down to target

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

Oil edges down as cautious investors await Fed meet, US CPI data

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

India’s Modi prevails over allies in cabinet line-up

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Read more stories