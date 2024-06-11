AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.25%)
Pakistan

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jun, 2024 11:53am

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved $1 billion in a second round of additional financing for the Dasu Hydropower Stage I (DHP I) Project.

As per a statement released by the global lender on Monday, the financing will support the expansion of hydropower electricity supply, improve access to socio-economic services for local communities, and build the Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) capacity to prepare future hydropower projects.

“Pakistan’s energy sector suffers from multiple challenges to achieving affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“The Dasu Hydropower Project site is one of the best hydropower sites in the world and is a game changer for the Pakistan energy sector. With a very small footprint, the DHP will contribute to ‘greening’ the energy sector and lowering the cost of electricity.”

$390m IBRD loan: World Bank likely to restructure T4HP to extend closing date

Dasu Hydropower Project is a run-of-river project on the Indus River about 8 km from Dasu Town, the capital of the Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Upon completion, the project will have an installed capacity of 4,320–5,400 MW.

As per the statement, the project is being built in stages. DHP-I has a capacity of 2,160 MW and will generate 12,225 gigawatt hours (GWh)/year of low-cost renewable energy. The DHP-II will add 9,260–11,400 GWh per year from the same dam.

“DHP-I is an essential project in Pakistan’s efforts to reverse its dependence on fossil fuels and reach 60 percent renewable energy by 2031.” said Rikard Liden, Task Team Leader for the Project.

World Bank SARVP meets Finance Minister

“The second additional financing will facilitate the expansion of electricity supply and potentially save Pakistan an estimated $1.8 billion annually by replacing imported fuels, and offset around 5 million tons of carbon dioxide. The annual economic return of DHP-I is estimated to be around 28%.”

The World Bank said the additional financing will further support ongoing socio-economic initiatives in Upper Kohistan, particularly in the areas of education, health, employment, and transport.

World Bank Pakistan Economy Wapda financing Najy Benhassine Dasu hydropower project Pakistan energy sector Dasu Hydropower Stage I

Comments

200 characters
Dr Umar Jun 11, 2024 12:25pm
A wb funded billion dollars project in Pakistan finally. Visionary leader HE Asim Munir is guiding Pakistan in the right direction.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

