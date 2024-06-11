AIRLINK 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
DFML 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.88%)
DGKC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
FCCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
FFBL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 105.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.48%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
OGDC 119.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.65%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.84%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 57.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.52%)
SNGP 61.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TRG 62.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.73%)
UNITY 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 7,563 Decreased By -62.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 24,102 Decreased By -257.3 (-1.06%)
KSE100 72,750 Decreased By -502.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 23,194 Decreased By -206.1 (-0.88%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF reaches staff level agreement with Kenya, urges fiscal consolidation

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 10:28am

NAIROBI: Kenya has reached a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, the organisation said, paving the way for the disbursement of about $976 million.

The fund said in a statement that if its Executive Board approves a second review of Kenya’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility, it would have immediate access to $120 million.

The lender also urged the East African nation to adjust its 2024/25 budget to include more revenue raising measures, as a worsening in the primary fiscal balance in the previous financial year and a tax collection shortfall was expected to keep domestic borrowing needs high.

Although Kenya has been facing liquidity challenges since 2022, it managed to sell a new $1.5 billion Eurobond from international markets in February, albeit at a steep price, to partly buy back another Eurobond that is maturing in June.

The issuance assuaged investor concerns about a potential default, restored foreign investors confidence in the economy and caused the shilling currency to strengthen against the dollar.

The fund said fiscal adjustments for 2024/25 could remedy the situation.

“Authorities have taken decisive steps towards fiscal consolidation by introducing several measures in the context of the draft 2024/25 Budget and the 2024 Finance Bill,” it added.

The finance minister is due to present the 2024/25 (July-June) budget to parliament on Thursday.

IMF greenlights further $360 million in Ghana aid

Parliament approved overall spending for the year at 4 trillion shillings ($31 billion), up from the 3.75 trillion shillings the minister presented last June for the 2023/24 year.

That budget was later adjusted to 3.85 trillion shillings.

The 2024/25 budget will be accompanied by the Finance Bill 2024, a separate law outlining revenue-raising proposals which some critics say some could cripple sectors including financial services, transport, manufacturing and retail.

Kenya’s current IMF deal, which is for a total of $3.6 billion, was agreed in April 2021.

The current review is the seventh under the program.

Last week, the central bank governor said Kenya will use part of a $1.2 billion World Bank budget support loan to make a payment of roughly $500 million on a Eurobond maturing this month.

IMF Kenya Kenyan government

Comments

200 characters

IMF reaches staff level agreement with Kenya, urges fiscal consolidation

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Read more stories