AIRLINK 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.88%)
DGKC 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
FFBL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
HBL 105.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
OGDC 119.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.74%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.65%)
PRL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.66%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.47%)
SNGP 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.01%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,092 Decreased By -267.7 (-1.1%)
KSE100 72,755 Decreased By -497.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 23,197 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.87%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar firm ahead of key inflation test, Fed forecast update

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 10:05am

TOKYO: The dollar hovered near a one-month peak against the euro and pushed to a one-week high versus the yen on Tuesday as traders braced for crucial US inflation data and fresh Federal Reserve interest rate forecasts the following day.

The US currency was supported by higher Treasury yields in the aftermath of surprisingly robust domestic jobs data at the end of last week, which sparked a dramatic paring of bets for Fed rate cuts this year.

The Bank of Japan sets policy on Friday, and while investors expect a reduction in the central bank’s monthly government bond purchases as early as this meeting, gaping yield differentials with the US have kept the yen on the defensive.

The dollar added 0.13% to stand at 157.25 yen early in the Asian day, the highest since June 3.

The euro was flat at $1.07635 after plunging as low as $1.0733 on Monday, a level last seen on May 9, as gains by the far right in European Parliament elections spurred French President Emmanuel Macron to call a snap election.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, yen and four other major peers, was little changed at 105.16, after reaching 105.39 on Monday for the first time since May 14.

Economists polled by Reuters expect headline US consumer price inflation to ease to 0.1% from 0.3% last month, and core price pressures to remain steady on the month at 0.3% No policy change is expected at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting ending Wednesday, but officials will also update their economic and interest rate projections.

Euro slips to one-month low as Macron calls French election

At the last such release in March, the median projection was for three quarter-point reductions this year, but officials have since turned much more hawkish.

Traders currently see only 37 basis points of cuts by December.

By contrast, many analysts and investors expect a 1 trillion yen ($6.36 billion) reduction in the BOJ’s bond purchases to around 5 trillion yen per month, following media reports hinting at such a change from Reuters and other outlets.

“The danger here for the BOJ is a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’-type reaction,” which “catapults” the dollar through technical resistance at 157.70 yen, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG.

The BOJ and government are aligned on trying to limit yen weakness from scuppering a sought-after cycle of mild inflation and steady wage increases.

The currency’s plunge to a 34-year low of 160.245 per dollar at the end of April saw several rounds of official Japanese intervention worth a total of 9.79 trillion yen.

Dollar US dollar dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar firm ahead of key inflation test, Fed forecast update

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Read more stories