Dar to attend Jordan conference on Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will lead Pakistan to the two-day high-level conference titled, “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” being held in Jordan from 10-11 June 2024.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar will undertake a two-day visit to Jordan on 10-11 June 2024 to participate in the high-level conference “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”, jointly organised by King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The conference aims to identify and develop a collective response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

On the sidelines, she added that the deputy prime minister is likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries.

“Pakistan’s participation in the conference underscores its continued commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East and its firm and longstanding support for the Palestinian cause,” she added.

