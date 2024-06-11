APNS holidays

Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Published 11 Jun, 2024

KARACHI: Member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha on Monday, June 17, 2024 and Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 and Wednesday, June 19, 2024 and will publish their normal editions on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Monday, June 17, 2024 and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, may bring out their issues on June 19, 2024, if they so desire.

