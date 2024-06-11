Silkbank reaffirms collaboration with Xpert Digital & Temenos

KARACHI: Silkbank, a prominent bank in Pakistan, reaffirmed its strategic relationship with Xpert Digital (XD), a leading global digital transformation company, to revolutionise its digital banking capabilities using the Temenos Digital banking platform. This collaboration will empower Silkbank to deliver a new era of customer-centric digital solutions.

This collaboration combines Xpert Digital’s extensive expertise in digital innovation with Silkbank’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Together, they will focus on reimagining and enhancing Silkbank’s digital banking suite, creating a more seamless, intuitive, and customer-first experience for its customers.

Xpert Digital will bring immense value to Silkbank’s current offerings. Customers can look forward to a more personalized interface, improved accessibility, and a suite of innovative features that will make banking more convenient and enjoyable.

By leveraging Xpert Digital’s proficiency in digital transformation, Silkbank is determined to deliver a top-notch banking experience that meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.

“Today marks a significant day for us in digital transformation. Silkbank reaffirms its relationship with Xpert Digital and Temenos to further expand its digital banking services. We chose Xpert Digital and Temenos because of their innovative and customer-centric approach. They have transformed top-tier banks in the MENA, Africa & APAC regions and we are eager to see how this collaboration will benefit the bank. Together, we are set to revolutionize the way banking is done at Silkbank, making it easier and more convenient for our customers.”

