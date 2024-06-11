IED attack in KP: PM attends funeral of martyred captain

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas in Kasur who was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, IG Police Punjab and a number of civil and military officers and residents of the area.

The prime minister also met with the parents of martyred captain and expressed condolences. He announced to transform the native village of martyred officer as model village and renamed it as “Faraz Ilyas Shaheed.”

He told the parents that the sacrifice of their son would not go in vain and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister said that the nation was proud of its brave sons and the coward terrorists could not succeed in shaking their strong resolve.

Separately, on X account, the PM said that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel including a captain in a targeted attack in District Lakki Marwat.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens was a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” the PM further posted.

The late captain was laid to rest with complete military honours. The prime minister offered Fateha at his grave and placed a flower wreath.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas, 26-year-old, belonged to village Rai Kalan, Kasur who laid down his life valiantly while performing his duties in Lakki Marwat.

