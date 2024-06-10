Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
New Zealand PM says China Premier Li Qiang to visit this week

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 10:35am

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Monday that China’s Premier Li Qiang would visit the country later this week, in the first trip to the nation in seven years by a Chinese premier.

Luxon said in a statement he looked forward to warmly welcoming Premier Li in New Zealand and that the visit would be a valuable opportunity for exchanges on areas of cooperation between the two countries.

China’s premier hails ‘new beginning’ with US-allied South Korea, Japan

“The challenging global outlook makes it vital that we are sharing perspectives and engaging China on key issues that matter to New Zealand,” Luxon said.

