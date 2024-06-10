AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-10

HCSTSI president urges Sindh CM to establish modern burns centre

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

HYDERABAD: In a significant appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, has urged the urgent need for Innovative Burns Ward in Hyderabad city.

Shaikhani highlighted the severe deficiencies in the current burns ward at Civil Hospital, Hyderabad, which lacks adequate rooms, intensive care units, and modern medical equipment. These shortcomings contribute to a high infection rate among patients, leading to untimely deaths due to inadequate treatment.

He noted that while developed countries boast infection rates of 4 to 5 percent and developing nations 8 to 10 percent, Hyderabad faces an alarming infection rate of 15 to 20 percent.

Given Hyderabad’s population of over 4 million, alongside burn patients from surrounding districts, the absence of a modern burns ward is a critical issue.

Shaikhani’s letter underscores the necessity for immediate action to establish a burns ward with international standards, ensuring better medical care and significantly reducing patient mortality rates. He

Spot lighted the critical need for a Burns Ward in light of the recent tragic LPG cylinder accident in Hyderabad. This devastating incident has claimed over two dozen lives and left many others fighting for survival in hospitals across various cities. He stated that the establishment of a Burns Ward in Hyderabad, staffed with trained medical professionals, has become inevitable. This facility should be equipped with modern medical technology of international standards, including an intensive care unit, hydrotherapy and laser therapy for complex surgeries, infection control measures, outpatient care, and a research wing.

He highlighted urgent necessity to train Burns Ward staff with expertise from officials in developed countries and to conduct public awareness campaigns on safe LPG cylinder handling and accident prevention. This comprehensive approach aims to significantly improve patient outcomes and enhance community safety.

Shaikhani called for the establishment of a rapid response system to manage future accidents effectively. He called attention to the need for dedicated ambulances to ensure timely transport and care for burn victims. He advocated for the use of telemedicine services to provide consultation and support for burn victims in remote areas, leveraging modern technology to extend critical care.

Shaikhani urged the government to set aside political differences and take decisive action to protect the lives of both citizens and businesspeople.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Hyderabad CM Sindh HCSTSI Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani President HCSTSI modern burns centre

