Businessmen praise SECDIV’s, Ministry’s initiatives

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community praised initiatives of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV), Ministry of Foreign Affairs to curb export of the unauthorized and unregulated items/products.

The businessmen stressed the need for awareness among exporters about international rules, conditions and relevant Act to halt export of unauthorized and unregulated items/products and legal export should be enhanced to stabilize the economy and put the country on a path of sustainable progress.

According to details, a four member team of Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad held a meeting with members of the business community held at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement here on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq.

SECDIV team consisted of Deputy Director Hafiz Wasif Mehmood, Deputy Director Zeeshan Khalid, Assistant Director Jsias Arshad, and DC Customs Usman Butt. On the occasion, the SCCI Acting Secretary General Muqtasid Ahsan and Secretary Sohail Anjum and other officials were also present. Members of the SECDIV team briefed the president Fuad Ishaq regarding the basic objective of the institution and said the unit’s basic purpose is to control and curb unauthorized and unregulated export of those items/components, which can be directly or indirectly used in the preparation of weapons of mass destruction.

The Government of Pakistan established the division in the light of a resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). An Act to this effect was promulgated in the year 2004, the participants informed.

Officials furthermore explained the role and responsibilities of the Strategic Export Control Division. The officials urged SCCI president to disseminate about SECDIV among its members, especially those who are engaged in export of those materials which are considered sensitive in this regard. The delegation provided the list of all items that are regulated by SECDIV.

Fuad Ishaq appreciated the efforts of SECDIV and said that if exporters are aware of the conditions and regularities of this Act, they can save themselves from a lot of unnecessary hurdles and bottlenecks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024